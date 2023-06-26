GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A doctor accused of writing prescriptions in a “dangerous manner” is under investigation by Florida authorities.

Dr. Elaine Sharp’s office was open Friday and continuing with business as normal but the Florida Surgeon General issued an emergency order Thursday restricting Dr. Sharp’s license so she cannot prescribe controlled substances.

Dr. Sharp is an OB-GYN but according to the state, Dr. Sharp started prescribing opioids in 2017 and did so in a “dangerous manner.”

The order states one of Dr. Sharp’s patients died of an overdose in March 2021 shortly after filling a prescription for oxycodone.

Investigators sent in undercover agents who were easily able to get pills after barely receiving an examination, documents show.

The surgeon general’s order also states there was a significant increase from 2021 to 2022 with more than 3,000 prescriptions issued for controlled substances from Dr. Sharp’s office. Several pharmacists reportedly refused to fill prescriptions from Dr. Sharp.

WKRG News 5 is waiting for more information from investigators. There was a search warrant conducted at the doctor’s office Thursday but so far no criminal charges have been filed. Dr. Sharp’s office is located at Gulf Breeze Parkway and El Rito Drive.