PARKER,Fla. (WMBB)– In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Bay County Veteran Center, Veteran Affairs HUD-VASH homeless program, Parkers VFW, and Auxiliary worked together to give Veterans a special holiday dinner.

The organizations put together 54 boxes of food for veterans and their families.

“You’re not going to change anybody’s life, but you certainly can make a day more pleasant for them,” said VFW 2805 Auxiliary President Jodi Ross. “Someone who’s alone or someone who has a family that doesn’t know sometimes where their next meal is going to come from.”

Each box has the making of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Inside the box, you can find turkey, potatoes, and even pie. The organizations separated each of their boxes by clients and will be delivering them to homes in Bay County and surrounding counties.

“It good for our veterans just to give them something they don’t have to worry about, you know, because there’s so many that have trouble putting food on the table,” said Out Reach Specialist for Bay County Veteran Center Matt Standish.

Parker VFW Quarter Master Kevin Kellett said they provide these meals every November and the need is even bigger this year.

“People are strapped for money, just putting gas in their car, you know, they just can’t maybe afford to do a nice Thanksgiving dinner for their family,” said Kellett.

The veteran organizations said these boxes of holiday food provide a little relief and lift spirits for Thanksgiving. The Organizations will also be gathering food supplies for Christmas.

If you would like to make a donation you can send it to the VFW at 735 S Hwy 22 A, Panama City or you can message their Facebook page at VFW Post 8205.