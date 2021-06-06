Groundbreaking ceremony for church damaged by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Church members and leaders from St. Andrew United Methodist Church got their hands dirty to celebrate a huge milestone for their congregation on Sunday.

Building Chairman, Frances Mckinney, said she feels excited return to their sanctuary.

“We are excited and we know that we can be everything we need to be to this community and we’ve been in this community for years,” Mckinney said. “To get back in this building and to welcome this community back is just amazing.”

The church was significantly damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018 to the point where they could no longer have church inside of the building.

For eight months following the hurricane, they held church services in the parking lot underneath a tent.

Church services are currently being held in their fellowship hall that was rebuilt a year ago.

St. Andrew United Methodist church is expected to be complete by Oct. 10, 2021.