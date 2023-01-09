BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a legislative delegation meeting Monday night, Bay County residents brought their concerns to State Senator Jay Trumbull and State Representative Griff Griffitts.

Major concerns include skyrocketing utility bills and a property insurance crisis.

But a more contentious topic took center stage Monday.

Multiple people used their three minutes to address Trumbull and Griffitts to ask them to support expanding the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act.

“We’d like to see House Bill 1557, The Parental Rights in Education, expanded to include K-12,” Julie Sanders said.

“I’m requesting your support to expand the parental rights bill, H.R. 1557. That is currently K-3,” April Gibson said.

Both men said they were on board.

Griffitts went so far as to say he supports expanding the bill through 12th grade.

“I would support it, I absolutely would support it,” Griffitts said.

Trumbull also favors expansion through 8th grade but is reserving his options beyond that.

“I think middle school probably,” Trumbull said. “I mean, at some point you’re probably going to have to have some type of sex education conversation with a student. But I think for those pivotal years where a child is coming up through the house, you know, I think those conversations need to stay at home rather than, you know, have those be taught by somebody else.”

Both men also believe the state needs to continue addressing the property insurance crisis.

Griffitts said the recent special session could have done more.

“The special session solves some small problems,” Griffitts said. “It did not fix the crisis. We’re still in a crisis that we have to work on. I think you’ll see some legislation come out in March and April that will attack it even greater. Maybe it’s another category for mitigation.”

Sky-high utility bills are also hurting everyday people around here.

The legislature has no direct control over utility rates, but Trumbull believes lawmakers can apply some pressure on the public service commission.

“What I have tried to do is reach out to them and share with them the significant increases that we’ve seen,” Trumbull said.

Trumbull also said the state has done a historically bad job monitoring property insurance companies and is working to increase regulation.