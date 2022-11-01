BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After serving over six years on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts attended his last meeting Tuesday.

In August, Griffitts was elected to represent District 6 in the state legislature.

He said when he was first elected, he never could have imagined dealing with a Category 5 hurricane, a pandemic, and a major wildfire.

Griffitts said one of his toughest decisions was voting to close the beach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also reflected on missing out on one of the goals he really wanted to accomplish.

“I really wish I could have got universal trash on the beach,” Griffitts said. “That was something I pushed for a while. We just couldn’t get everything worked out. But other than that, you know, I’m very happy with my six and a half years. You close one chapter of the book and you open another, and that’s just what this is.”

Griffitts said skyrocketing property insurance is at the top of his list when he gets to Tallahassee. He said he’ll rely on his Hurricane Michael experiences in his suggestions.

His last act was to ask the commission to entertain naming the Bay County Library after former commissioner Jerry Girvin, who died last week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis can either appoint someone to replace Griffitts or leave the seat vacant.