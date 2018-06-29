Greg Wilson Wants to Call State Attorney as Witness in Criminal Case

Panama City, Fla. - A local attorney facing felony charges for allegedly passing notes to inmates at the Bay County Jail wants to call his former boss and political opponent, State Attorney Glenn Hess, to testify during his criminal trial.

Greg Wilson has also notified Tallahassee State Attorney Jack Campbell that he wants to depose Hess, Pensacola State Attorney Bill Eddins, Bill Lewis, the general counsel for the Bay County Sheriff's Office and a crime analyst who lives in Pensacola.

Campbell filed a motion to prevent these witnesses from testifying. He noted that Florida Constitutional Officers are generally exempt from testifying in cases like this.

"In the rare case in which the defense believes it has a basis for taking the prosecutor's deposition, the defense must first exhaust less intrusive discovery methods, and then make a showing of necessity and materiality, and that the interests of justice require this extraordinary step," Campbell wrote. "There is no legitimate purpose to these depositions and the Defense has not even attempted to raise one with the Court. As such, they should be stricken. "