GREENWOOD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Greenwood man was killed when his truck rolled over him while he was working in a pasture, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Richard Lee Vann, 71, was securing a gate when his 2008 Toyota Tundra began rolling backwards. The vehicle collided with Vann and then rolled over him, troopers wrote in a news release.

Vann died at the scene.