Greenwood man arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna Police stopped a vehicle just before 2 am Wednesday for a minor traffic infraction that ended in a drug arrest.

The report states after police made contact with the driver, Anthony Edwards, and passenger, Di’quan Long, a computer check showed Edwards’ driver’s license was suspended and Long was on probation for narcotics violation which included a court ordered curfew from 7 pm to 7 am.

Edwards was ticketed and the vehicle was set to be towed due to no licensed driver being present.

During an inventory search of the vehicle before being towed, police discovered a backpack in the vehicle with two plastic bags, weighing 136 grams, and testing positive for crystal methamphetamine. The estimated street value was $20,400.

Police said during the investigation it was determined 24-year old Di’quan Long was the owner of the backpack. He was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine along with violating conditions of probation.