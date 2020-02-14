Great Blacks in Wax exhibit lands in Panama City

by: Melissa Thomas

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — History has never seemed so real to the human eye.

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, based in Baltimore, Maryland, is at A.D Harris Learning Village. This year’s theme highlights, “being literate, being free.”

Realistic looking wax sculptures of eight prominent black historical figures are on display. Leaders such as Frederick Douglass and Zora Hurston are on display.

Blacks in Wax Founder Dr. Joanne Martin says this years theme symbolizes how being literate helped the black community attain freedom, rights, and each of these characters contributed to that end.

Martin says her inspiration during events such as these are the children, how each and every child she meets brings something new to her table.

“For me, almost everything I do is about the children,” Martin said. “I meet such amazing children with such extraordinary minds. The kinds of questions and insights they provide, they make this new and fresh for me.”

Several children shared how much they appreciated the theme and how life like these sculptures appear. One child, Madison Grady remarking, “We actually like those statues, we thought they were real!”

The exhibit will be available to the public through Saturday, February 15.

