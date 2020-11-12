Grease Pro donates $12,000 to Anchorage Children’s Home

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Anchorage Children’s Home received a huge donation Wednesday morning from the Grease Pro in Lynn Haven. The business presented them with a check for $12,000.

The funds were raised during Grease Pro’s “Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash event that was held in the days leading up to Halloween.

Entry for the car wash was $15 and $5 from each ticket went directly to Anchorage Children’s Home. Grease Pro staff say this donation is especially important in light of the pandemic.

“We were excited this year to do this especially with everything going on and maybe give people an option not to go door to door but to ride through and have a no-contact fun option for Halloween. So we were able to raise $12,000 for Anchorage Children’s Home and that’s exciting for us. We love Bay County and the community,” said Haley Wright, Grease Pro’s Marketing Manager.

Grease Pro staff say they washed more than 3,500 cars during the event.