Grayton Beach named best in America

This Aug. 1, 2018, aerial photo made available by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection shows Grayton Beach State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. The beach earned the first spot of top U.S beaches according to Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman. The beach was chosen in part because of its sugar-white sand and its clear, emerald-green water. (Running Man Pictures/Courtesy of Florida Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The white sand and clear water that makes up Grayton Beach State Park was named the best beach in America in 2020.

“For over three decades, Dr. Stephen Leatherman (“Dr. Beach”) has reviewed, evaluated and rated beaches and coastal areas throughout the world,” according to drbeach.org. “In addition to his annual ranking of America’s Best Beaches, he works tirelessly to increase awareness about the dangers of rip currents and to promote no smoking at beaches.”

Grayton Beach was named number one over beaches in California, Hawaii, New York and North and South Carolina.

“This beach boasts of its sugar-white sand and emerald green water where development has been restrained so big sand dunes still dominate the landscape,” Leatherman wrote. “At the same time, all the amenities of great restaurants and accommodations are close by in the old town of Grayton Beach or Seaside. Many people choose to camp in this wonderful state park that also features tidal lakes and freshwater ponds.”