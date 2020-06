PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was arrested two weeks after a toddler accidentally shot themselves in the stomach, according to arrest records.

Heather Jarmon was charged with child neglect that caused great harm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Beach police said the child found the gun inside a car and accidentally fired the weapon. The child was treated at a Pensacola hospital with non-life threatening injuries.