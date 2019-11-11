LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 10:00

Grand Ridge woman airlifted after hit-and-run

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Grand Ridge woman is airlifted to the hospital after she’s hit by a car while riding her bicycle.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after she was hit near the intersection of State Road 71 and Highway 90 by a black vehicle.

She has been airlifted to Jackson Hospital and reports indicate her injuries are serious.

Troopers aren’t sure if it was a car or a truck, but they know it’s black in color and would have damage to the left side and left side mirror.

If you have any information in this case, you’re urged to contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

UF IFAS hosting annual peanut butter drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS hosting annual peanut butter drive"

Dark Horse Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dark Horse Lodge"

Family Freedom Veterans Ceremony held in Port St. Joe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Freedom Veterans Ceremony held in Port St. Joe"

Habitat for Humanity hosts fundraiser in St. Andrews

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat for Humanity hosts fundraiser in St. Andrews"

Trees planted to honor lives lost too soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trees planted to honor lives lost too soon"

BCSO holds citizens academy graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO holds citizens academy graduation"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.