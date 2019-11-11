Grand Ridge woman airlifted after hit-and-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Grand Ridge woman is airlifted to the hospital after she’s hit by a car while riding her bicycle.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after she was hit near the intersection of State Road 71 and Highway 90 by a black vehicle.

She has been airlifted to Jackson Hospital and reports indicate her injuries are serious.

Troopers aren’t sure if it was a car or a truck, but they know it’s black in color and would have damage to the left side and left side mirror.

If you have any information in this case, you’re urged to contact Crimestoppers.