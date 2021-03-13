Grand Ridge man left with serious injuries after tractor incident

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — An incident with a tractor has left one man with serious injuries according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The tractor was parked in gear with the ignition off under a pole barn on Spivey Road.

According to FHP, the tractor’s owner was standing on the left side of the tractor when he tried to start the tractor while it was in gear. Once the engine started, the tractor began to move and the left rear tire hit the tractor’s owner.

The owner fell over and was then run over by the tractor.

The tractor kept going and ran into the side of a pole barn and then collided with a down tree.

The tractor owner was flown to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

