GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Grand Ridge man is charged with sexually abusing a child.

Jackson County deputies said they received information in December that a 10-year-old victim was sexually abused by Jordan Jacob Kent. At the time of the incident, Kent was 22.

On March 2 an arrest warrant was obtained for Kent. On April 27 Kent was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.