Grady Brown Park Moves to Phase II of Construction

A new park in the Panhandle is just a few months shy of being complete. Walton County’s, Grady Brown Park will consist of 15-acres, located on the north side of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

When it is all said and done, there will be a boat launch area, public restrooms, a fishing pier and plenty of public parking.

The park’s namesake is, Grady Brown a long-time fisherman, who used that area to teach people how to fish.

Running into a few minor weather delays from Hurricane Michael, the park is on now on schedule. Phase two of construction is underway. It includes pouring concrete, installing a sea wall, and prep work for the parking lot.

“We had discussions with the people who would probably use it and they are all for it. They like the fact that they now have a boat ramp on the north side of the bay, not just the one down there at pilcher park. So, they like that it will be there and readily accessible for the people in freeport of even those from the north end of the county,” said Bill Chapman, Walton County Commissioner.

Commissioner Chapman says, he hopes for an opening date to be early fall of this year.