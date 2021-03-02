Grade school personnel aged 50 and older are next to receive the COVID vaccine

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– More educators are getting the COVID-19 vaccine after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to make it available to grade school personnel aged 50 or older.

Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said she is worked with teachers and employees over the past few months connecting them with vaccines.

Primarily, they have been focusing on those 65 and older and reaching out to those aged 64 and younger with existing home comorbidities.

Michalik said they have started reaching out to employees in the 50 years old range while working with the Health Department, Pancare, and Ascension Sacred Heart.

“We know they are on the front lines, with the military and first responders, those kinds of people, so they are on the front lines, and we want to do all we can to make the shots available to them,” she said.

Michalik said the district is focusing on vaccinating their own employees before extending vaccinations to employees’ families.

“We’ve had several hundred people in a database yesterday that we were able to share with Ascension Sacred Heart who was collecting that information to give out shots this week. So, whether or not a person chooses to follow through and get the shot is a personal medical decision but these are people that are saying yes I am interested,” Michalik said.

She added helping staff to feel safe during the pandemic and working with children is a top priority for Bay District Schools.