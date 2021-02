JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Graceville man was hit by a car and killed late Thursday night

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on State Road 2 near Ezel Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV hit the man while he was walking in the center of the westbound lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers wrote. The crash is still under investigation.