Graceville man charged with possession of child pornography

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Graceville man was charged Tuesday with possession of child pornography, officials said.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jason Thomas McCallister, 40, of Graceville, for 10 counts of possession of child pornography

FDLE’s investigation began in September after agents identified images of child pornography on a device belonging to McCallister. FDLE, with assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at McCallister’s home Tuesday morning and identified videos of children being sexually abused, some of who appear to be under the age of five, officials wrote in a news release.

McCallister was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail.