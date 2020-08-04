Graceville Elementary construction on track for the first day of school

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Graceville Elementary will now be combined with Graceville’s sixth through twelfth grade school to become a K12 school.

Ground broke for the new elementary wing last October and Jackson County school officials say the community is excited for the new building.

“There is a lot of excitement among our teachers and community members and I think the students are excited,” said Larry Moore, the superintendent of Jackson County schools.

The school board decided to combine two school sites in order to be able to reinvest it back into the Jackson County school system.

Stuart Wiggins, the director of facilities for Jackson County schools, said the new combined school is going to save the district close to $350,000-$400,000 a year. Wiggins said the money will go back into the general education fund and will be used toward things like teacher’s pay.

However, Jackson County school officials feel like the new school is also an investment into their student’s future.

“Our young people are our future and they deserve the very best,” Moore said. “I think this is the best way that we can move in that direction.”

The new school was an $8 million project and will feature 16 classrooms, art, music, and P.E. facilities as well.

The first day of school is Jackson County is August 24th and teachers will have their first full work day on August 17th. On Friday, the Jackson County school board will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. for the new Graceville elementary wing followed by small group tours.