Graceville Correctional Institute sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Graceville Correctional Institute reported its first death from COVID-19 last week and the facility is still experiencing a surge in cases.

About two weeks ago, Graceville CI reported 123 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus and twelve staff.

As of Monday, the Florida Department of Corrections website reports over 1,000 inmates are in medical quarantine.

The prison has reported 656 positive cased among inmates and over 1,000 negative tests as well.

The Department of Corrections also reported 33 of their staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facility is still waiting on one test result and no new deaths have been reported.