Governor’s restaurant capacity limits may impact larger restaurants
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Under phase one of Governor Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan, restaurants must limit their indoor seating to 25% capacity. Local high end restaurants say they’re excited to re-open but nervous for how it will impact business.
“We don’t build a restaurant to seat 25%, you know that’s not the profit margin of the restaurant. Business’ are so small these days, we need all the seats we can get,” said Dave Trepanier, Firefly Restaurant Owner.
Many high end restaurants like Firefly have expensive overhead costs. Reducing capacity may impact profitability, but Trepanier remains optimistic.
“If we could get a couple hundred people in a night, you know I’d be content with that for now. Like I said, it’s better than zeros,” said Trepanier.
Captain Anderson’s in Panama City will only be able to serve 200 people under the new order. Typically, their capacity is around 800.
“We have to serve about 400 people a night to break even because the overhead of this operation is just so large,” said Yonnie Patronis, the owner of Captain Anderson’s.
Patronis says it also impacts their ability to host large scale events.
“A lot of corporate business comes in. And we don’t know exactly how we are to approach those at this point because they’re obviously groups larger than 10,” said Patronis.
The new rule goes into affect Monday, May 4. There is no capacity limit for outdoor seating as long as social distancing is being enforced. Both Firefly and Captain Anderson’s will begin offering inside dining on May 4.