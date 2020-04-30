Governor’s restaurant capacity limits may impact larger restaurants

Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Under phase one of Governor Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan, restaurants must limit their indoor seating to 25% capacity. Local high end restaurants say they’re excited to re-open but nervous for how it will impact business.

“We don’t build a restaurant to seat 25%, you know that’s not the profit margin of the restaurant. Business’ are so small these days, we need all the seats we can get,” said Dave Trepanier, Firefly Restaurant Owner.​

Many high end restaurants like Firefly have expensive overhead costs. Reducing capacity may impact profitability, but Trepanier remains optimistic.​

“If we could get a couple hundred people in a night, you know I’d be content with that for now. Like I said, it’s better than zeros,” said Trepanier.​

Captain Anderson’s in Panama City will only be able to serve 200 people under the new order. Typically, their capacity is around 800.​

“We have to serve about 400 people a night to break even because the overhead of this operation is just so large,” said Yonnie Patronis, the owner of Captain Anderson’s.​

Patronis says it also impacts their ability to host large scale events.​

“A lot of corporate business comes in. And we don’t know exactly how we are to approach those at this point because they’re obviously groups larger than 10,” said Patronis.​

The new rule goes into affect Monday, May 4.  There is no capacity limit for outdoor seating as long as social distancing is being enforced. ​ Both Firefly and Captain Anderson’s will begin offering inside dining on May 4.

