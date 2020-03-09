LIVE NOW /
Governor Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency due to Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-52, declaring a State of Emergency in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Florida.

Declaring a State of Emergency establishes a unified command structure and designates the Director of the Division of Emergency Management as the State Coordinating Officer and the State Surgeon General as the Deputy State Coordinating Officer and State Incident Commander.

Additionally, the Executive Order allows the Governor to direct funds as necessary for critical supplies, equipment, and personnel needs.

The order allows out-of-state medical professionals to practice in Florida for the duration of the order and permits pharmacists to prescribe up to a 30-day emergency refill of prescription drugs as needed.

