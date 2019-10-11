Governor Ron Desantis brings job growth grand fund investment to Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday marks the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael and Governor Ron Desantis paid a visit to the Panhandle to make several big announcements.

He stopped by Panama City City Hall to make two announcements regarding the area.

He announced his administration will be implementing a job growth grand fund investment in Panama City. This will allow him and his administration to identify projects throughout the community, either workforce-related or infrastructure-related.

He will also be bringing 2.86 million dollars into Bay County to help finance the construction of two new roads to serve for future housing.

He also announced they will be using the 23 million dollars of interest earned from the Triumph Gulf Coast Trust Fund and 2 million dollars from general revenue to continue the Hurricane Michael Recovery Program that is run through the Division of Emergency Management.

This will allow local governments to use the funds for recovery efforts.

He says he wants to continue to help this community grow back up.

“We were here at the beginning, we’re going to continue to be here to help the folks of Northwest Florida rebuild and be back better than ever,” said Desantis.