Governor Ron DeSantis activates Florida National Guard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)–Governor Ron DeSantis activitated the National Guard on Saturday.

His spokeswoman, Helen Ferré, sent out a tweet on Sunday saying: “Yesterday, @GovDeSantis activated the @FLGuard. Currently there are 150 guardsmen in Miramar, 150 in Camp Blanding & 100 arrived in Tampa. These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety”.

The Governor’s Office says these guardsmen will work to maintain public safety.

