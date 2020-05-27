Governor names new supervisor of elections in Liberty County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Grant Conyers as the Liberty County Supervisor of Elections Wednesday.

Grant Conyers

Conyers, of Bristol, is the owner and operator of Conyers Hardwood Flooring, Inc., a construction company he has owned since 2005.

Prior to founding his company, he worked at Preble-Rish Engineering in Blountstown. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Jacksonville University.

Conyers is appointed to the remainder of the term created by the suspension of Gina Singletary McDowell from office.

McDowell, 36, of Bristol, was removed when The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested her earlier this month and charged her with two counts of official misconduct and one count of organized scheme to commit fraud over twenty thousand dollars.