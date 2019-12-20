Governor DeSantis secures more funding for Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) –More financial help is coming into Bay County. Governor Ron DeSantis visited Bay High School on Thursday to make a major announcement.

“We’re close to giving 10 million dollars to Bay County for Hurricane Michael recovery through the State Recovery Grant Program,” DeSantis said.

Of that 10 million dollars, 7.2 million will be from state funds and 2.9 million will be from the federal government.

“These funds will support projects that are necessary in order for Bay to continue rebuilding,” DeSantis said.

Bay county schools will be receiving the biggest chunk of that money.

The 2.9 million dollars from the federal government will go to creating temporary classrooms. They will also get 2 million from the state to address the mental health crisis that is affecting so many children.

“There is so much devastation going on around the kids,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “So many family issues, living condition issues, housing and food shortages. All those things with so many families.”

They will use that money to put one social worker at every school in the district.

“We have hundreds of students that need counseling that can’t get counseling right now because we have a shortage,” Husfelt said. “So this is going to help us put more resources in the system.”

DeSantis says they are just getting started, but are doing everything they can to help.

“Obviously we have more to do and we will continue to come back, but we want to help in the recovery efforts,” DeSantis said.

Through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program, the following communities will receive this funding: