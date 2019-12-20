Governor DeSantis makes announcement in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Governor Ron DeSantis spoke before Calhoun County officials and residents Thursday morning, delivering the news that they’ve been waiting for since beginning their recovery process just a little over one year ago.



The Governor announced that the county will receive $1.3 million through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program. The program is aimed at helping communities with losses and damages not covered by FEMA.



“This will assist Calhoun County in collecting the remaining debris from around the county, repairing damaged roads from the cleanup and cover some of the revenue losses the county suffered because of the storm,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.



Florida Representative, Jason Shoaf, says he’s happy to finally see some relief.



“For the longest time, we were working on rebuilding. It took a long time to see the dollars coming from Washington and we still haven’t seen very many of them,” said Shoaf.



County officials agree. They say more help is needed but they’re grateful to be making progress.



“Our resiliency of our people and quality of people and all neighbor helping neighbor and the quality of people and all in the county has really helped us with where we are today,” said Calhoun County Chairman Gene Bailey.



The grant will also help the county repair their volunteer fire departments.



Representative Shoaf says he hopes the funds will be available in the coming days, getting the county closer to recovery.