Governor DeSantis discusses Hurricane Sally Damage

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to survey storm damage left behind by Hurricane Sally.

Governor DeSantis assessed the damage left behind by Hurricane Sally, but he does not think we have seen the end of Sally’s impact, and Floridians need to be prepared.

“Water is still a risk even if we see it recede,” said Governor Desantis. “We do think, throughout Northwest Florida, you are going to see rising rivers and streams in these bodies of water as rain makes it through the southeast and starts to trickle down here so those may crest and flood.”

Floridians need to keep their guard up, DeSantis said. “Some areas might still see river flooding.”

“Continue to remain vigilant because we are going to see more water events over the next few days,” Desantis said.

When it comes to those still recovering from Hurricane Michael, DeSantis said it is frustrating to need to clean up once again.

“With Michael, that developed into a category five very quickly,” said Desantis. “It buzzed through the panhandle. Obviously it did a lot of damage but if Sally had been going at Michael’s speed, it would have probably dropped a third of the rain it ended up dropping. But it was going two to three miles an hour.”

DeSantis said debris clean up from sally might not be as heavy as Hurricane Michael.

“We understand that once the storm passes, in some ways that are just the beginning,” said DeSantis

Governor DeSantis said he looks forward to continuing to assist those needing help in the Pensacola area.