BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday.

Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6.

Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. She previously served on the Planning Board of Panama City Beach and is a current honorary board member of the Emerald Coast Division of the Children’s Home Society.

According to the Bay Supervisor of Election’s website Pease has already filed to be a candidate for the County Commission seat during the next election. That election will be held in November of 2024.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.