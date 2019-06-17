Governor announces plan to evaluate security of elections systems in Florida

Tallahassee, FL. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the Florida Department of State (DOS) and Florida's 67 County Supervisors of Elections will engage in a cooperative cybersecurity initiative ahead of the 2020 election.

In 2016 Russian hackers invaded two supervisors of election's offices, Leon County and Washington County. The hackers accessed voter-information files, not the systems that do vote tallying, FBI officials said.

DeSantis is also supporting the redistribution of $2.3 million in unexpended funds to Supervisors of Elections to support their continued efforts to enhance election security. This is in addition to the $2.8 million appropriated by the Florida Legislature for the upcoming fiscal year.

The announcement follows Governor DeSantis' May 22nd directive to initiate a review of elections systems security and cybersecurity throughout the state in order to ensure Florida's elections infrastructure at the state and local level is protected.

"I am pleased to announce that the Secretary of State and all 67 Supervisors of Elections will engage in a cooperative, joint cybersecurity initiative ahead of the 2020 elections that will identify and address any vulnerabilities in our elections infrastructure," DeSantis said. "Additionally, the Department of State will redistribute $2.3 million in funding to Supervisors of Elections so they can continue to make any necessary election security upgrades, in addition to the $2.8 million already appropriated for the fiscal year. In total, the state is giving $5.1 million for elections cybersecurity as we head into 2020."

DOS and Supervisors of Elections will conduct a thorough elections-specific assessment and evaluate weaknesses in Florida's elections systems as well as identify the potential for human vulnerabilities. Any weaknesses or vulnerabilities that are identified at the state or county level will be addressed or mitigated prior to the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary in March 2020, state officials wrote in a news release.

DOS will establish regular monitoring of Supervisors of Elections' networks in order to look for potential vulnerabilities on an on-going basis. DOS Cyber Navigators will provide cybersecurity trainings for DOS, Supervisors of Elections and staff as well as work with the DOS Information Technology team to provide IT support to small counties with limited resources.