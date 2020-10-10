Governor and First Lady announce $5.2 million for panhandle children and mental health

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Saturday marks the two year anniversary of Hurricane Michael and aid is pouring into the panhandle as we continue to rebuild. Friday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis and the First Lady made an announcement in Panama City regarding recovery, our children, and mental health.

The First Lady announced that the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida will be receiving a $5.2 million grant to assist with rebuilding child care facilities in the panhandle. That money will also help to expand upon the telehealth services already here.

The grant will also support ‘Operation Kaleidoscope’ at the Early Learning Coalition.

“This is going to be providing mental health screenings, evaluations for families, and providers. As well as the equipment, the training, it’s gonna increase capacity for a lot of these facilities,” said Casey DeSantis, Florida’s First Lady.

The Coalition serves nearly 5,000 children a day in Northwest Florida. The Executive Director says they’re excited to put the funds to work.

“We’ll have therapists that are ready to go to the child care centers on-site to meet with the children with their families, to meet with the teachers if they need it. We’ll have the training and technical assistance out for the child care providers to help them and we’re also gonna be able to develop and rebuild their infrastructure of those classrooms, they’re gonna be some of the most pristine classrooms you’ve ever seen,” said Susan Gage, the Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of NWFL.

The mental health services will also help children that are not in brick and mortar classrooms. They’ll also cater to all students, even those who are uninsured.