Gov. Scott Makes Stop at Bay County Disaster Recovery Center Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The road to recovery continues for Hurricane Michael as Governor Rick Scott makes his way around the Panhandle.

The governor was in Panama City at the Disaster Recovery Center located at the Bay County Public Library.

He spoke on a number of topics including getting help from FEMA and residents getting kicked out of their apartments on short notice.

Governor Scott said he encourages residents to go to the public defenders office if they are having those issues.

"I expect everybody to treat people with respect this a time where we don't have enough housing right now I know FEMA is working the state is working luckily everyone is working to people a place to stay but don't take advantage of people by pushing them out of apartments," Gov. Scott said.

