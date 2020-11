OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (OCSO News Release) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of an Okaloosa Island club around 4:30 a.m. yesterday.

The 21-year old victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to histhigh. Deputies were called to Club 10 Gentleman’s Club after witnesses reported an SUV hitting a car in the parking lot just prior to a man getting out of the SUV’s passenger side and firing several shots.