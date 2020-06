Lynn Haven, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine showing up for an already paid for vacation or short-term stay only to find the owner of the property has no idea about the transaction.

This happens often, and especially during the summer months in the Panhandle according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Criminals based out of town will post fake properties or legitimate rentals on sites like Craigslist, changing the contact information to their email and phone numbers. Upfront payment is demanded, but when the victims arrive to the properties, the owners have no idea who they are.