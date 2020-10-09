Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Calhoun County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Hurricane Delta maintained Category 3 strength Friday morning as it continued its trek over the Gulf of Mexico and toward the northern Gulf Coast but weakened to a strong Category 2 Friday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said Delta had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph at 5 a.m. ET. By 11 a.m., it had weakened just slightly to maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It continued weakening and was downgraded to a Category 2 with 110 mph maximum sustained winds at 2 p.m. ET.