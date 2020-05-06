Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference on coronavirus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)--Bay District Schools held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the findings of a recent survey. Employees and stakeholders had the option to weigh in on the district's plans for the next school year.

Participants were asked a series of questions regarding when they would prefer to go back to school, whether they prefer distance learning over in-person instruction, and whether or not they or their children will wear a mask upon returning.