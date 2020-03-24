Gov. Ron DeSantis holding news conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) -- Fraud schemes related to COVID-19 are on the rise in Florida, as scammers look to take advantage of people in various ways during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scams include text messages claiming to offer victims yet-approved stimulus package money, crooks going door-to-door in lab coats posing as Center for Disease Control employees, and seniors being offered free COVID-19 test kits in exchange for personal information.