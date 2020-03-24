Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding news conference

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ron_DeSantis,_Official_Portrait,_113th_Congress_1551112536591.jpg

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today. News 13 will carry it online and on air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

Homeschool Help: Why does hurricane season typically peak in fall?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: Why does hurricane season typically peak in fall?"

Newsfeed Now: 03-24-20 COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: 03-24-20 COVID-19 Update"

Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.