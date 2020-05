SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) -- Memorial Day Weekend is a time many Americans use for enjoying the outdoors, and for Panhandle residents, that often includes time on the beaches. However, South Walton Fire District's Beach Safety Division is encouraging everyone to keep a few safety tips in mind over the weekend.

Beach Safety Director David Vaughan stressed his lifeguards are ready for the potential increase in people on the beaches, but also asks anyone in the area be situationally aware and understand their surroundings.