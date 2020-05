TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — The Florida university system’s governing board on Thursday approved a broad blueprint for how to reopen campuses in the fall, which will help schools as they work to finalize their individual plans over the next two weeks.

State university system Chancellor Marshall Criser told the Board of Governors that each university will have the flexibility to determine crucial details, including which individuals will need to be tested for COVID-19, rules for the use of face masks, and alternatives for students and faculty who may be at high risk of getting sick.