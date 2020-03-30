Gov. Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis announce birth of baby girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis announced the birth of their third child on Twitter Monday morning.
Casey shared a photo of their baby girl, Mamie.
Mamie is the first newborn in the Governor’s Mansion since Erik Henry, the son of Gov. Claude Kirk who was born in 1970. The couple’s son, Mason, was born in March 2018, and their daughter, Madison, was born in 2016.
“Counting our blessings,” Gov. DeSantis wrote on Twitter. “Casey and the kids are doing great.”