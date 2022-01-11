Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints new judge to Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new judge to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Gov. DeSantis appointed Devin Collier as the new judge.

Collier, a Panama City native, graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida, and his law degree from Florida A&M University.

The Office of Gov. DeSantis said Collier served as the Lead Attorney for the Solicitor in the US Department of the Interior. Since 2019, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Collier is replacing Judge John Fishel following his retirement.

