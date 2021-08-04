Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $58 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that $58 million will be heading to The Panhandle to help the city rebuild from Hurricane Michael.

DeSantis made his announcement from Panama City, City Hall Wednesday.

“Downtown communities and businesses are the core of the community and the largest amount of funds, $19 million is going right here to Panama City,” he said.

Additional investments from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will be made throughout Lynn Haven and the City of Springfield.

“That $58 million is now adding up to $200 million that my office has been able to announce since October of last year,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

And that is good news for local businesses.

“This money that was funded from the state is just incredible, we are so grateful for that, so many people are going to be helped,” said History Class Brewing Company Co-Founder Alan Branch.

Another one of those local businesses is Gulf Coast Aquarium. They have not had a roof on the top of their building since before Hurricane Michael.

“Inability to get it fixed, and this means that maybe we will get a roof for Christmas,” said Gulf Coast Aquarium Owner Jessica Kent.

Kent said that since they have moved their business across the street, they watch the original building deteriorate daily. But now she sees light at the end of the tunnel.

“Come on Santa, bring me that roof,” she said.