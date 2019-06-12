Gov. Desantis signs death warrant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fl - A convicted killer here in Florida, who authorities say targeted gay men, is scheduled to be executed later this summer.

Gov. Ron Desantis signed a death warrant Tuesday for 57 year old Gary Ray Bowles. The execution is set for August 22 at Florida State Prison.

Records show Bowles was convicted of three murders and sentenced to death for the 1994 slaying of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville.

Police say Bowles confessed to the killing. Investigators say he also admitted to killing five other men across Florida, Georgia and Maryland.