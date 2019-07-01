Gov. DeSantis proclaims July as Recreation and Parks Month in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With students out of school and families planning getaways, July is the perfect time to celebrate the environment by enjoying the state’s beautiful green spaces and blue waterways.

Recreation and Parks Month celebrates public lands and resources while encouraging communities to come together to enjoy time outside. From the rustic pine forests and rivers of North Florida, to refreshing natural springs and white-sand beaches, all the way down to the tropical paradise of the Florida Keys, the state’s naturally diverse landscape is an outdoor playground for all ages.

Florida’s 175 state parks and trails provide opportunities to ride bicycles or horses, paddle kayaks or canoes, enjoy birds and butterflies, set up camp and more.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service encourages residents and visitors to spend time outside this month enjoying the recreational opportunities throughout Florida State Parks, and they are committed to providing visitors with experiences they will remember.

“Florida’s award-winning state parks and other public lands offer many unique opportunities for Floridians and visitors to enjoy spending time outside among some of the nation’s most beautiful natural resources,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein. “Our staff works tirelessly to protect and preserve Florida’s environment. Recreation and Parks Months is a great opportunity to explore Florida’s natural beauty.”