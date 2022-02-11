JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, many Jackson County city officials are now able to execute Hurricane Michael recovery projects.

“We’re going to be awarding close to $100,000,000 to communities that have been affected by Hurricane Michael,” Gov. DeSantis said. “Of that, $62,000,000 will stay right here in Jackson County.”

The town of Alford received the second-largest check this Friday– $13.8 mil.

Officials said they can’t wait to get going on a sewage project that’s been impacting the Alford community for years.

“For our citizens, I cannot tell you what this means today,” Alford Mayor George Gay said. “24-36 months from now, there’s a chance that they can actually go to their bathroom and not worry about if they’re going to have to call a plumber.”

Gay said they started working on a sewage mitigation plan right after the hurricane.

So they’re ready to get started now.

“Melvin Engineering here in Jackson County has really helped us with this project,” Gay said. “They come in a few days after the storm and said hey, we’re going to help you with this.”

The plan includes pumping sewage from Alford nine-and-a-half miles away to Marianna’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Gay said utilizing this plant will save taxpayers money.

“We’re just a small part of a very big state, but it’s nice to be remembered,” Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

The remaining $38 mil. will be dispersed between Blountstown, Wewahitchka, Bristol, Vernon, and Gretna.