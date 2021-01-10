Gov. DeSantis helps to open COVID vaccination sites for worship centers

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB)– Governor DeSantis wants all Florida counties to focus on vaccinating those 65 or older since statistics still show they are the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

“It is so great to be back here in bay county, to be here in Lynn Haven,” said Gov. DeSantis.

The Florida Governor toured a Coronavirus vaccination site Sunday.

He said vaccinating those at higher risk is the state’s top priority.

“And we think working with our houses of worship is one way that you can do that, so we had started doing one in Pensacola last Sunday, and it was very successful, and so today you are going to see seven of these sites working together in conjunction with places of worship,” said DeSantis. “Many of them with predominately African American churches.”

Those seven sites work to vaccinate those attending various worship centers across Florida. They are Lynn Haven Senior Center, New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Koinonia Worship Center, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, St. John Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, St. Bernadette Catholic Church, and St. Matthew Baptist Church.

50 churches and worship centers came to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, and over 500 shots were given.

Bay County resident Heather Ogilvie was one of those 500.

“I am thrilled, I am just thrilled,” said Ogilvie. “I did not expect to be able to get one for weeks.”

Ogilvie said she remembers growing up with children around her infected with polio, and she wants to encourage all to understand the severity of the pandemic.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis agrees.

“COVID-19 is bad stuff,” said Patronis. “Every single one of us has had a dear friend, a loved one, or even a family member that has died from it. And our prayers are with them.”

As the vaccine becomes more available in our community is a light at the end of a very dark tunnel. Patronis said each dose would be a game-changer.

“By putting seniors first, we are doing the right thing by our parents and grandparents,” said DeSantis.”It’s the morally right thing to do.”

As we continue through the first few weeks of 2021, DeSantis says over 50 to 60 thousand doses have been distributed across the state of Florida.

As we approach the next few weeks and months, DeSantis hopes to work with Publix Supermarkets to distribute more doses.

“We’ve liked what we have seen with the Publix, so we are going to be making some more announcements on that soon,” he said.

DeSantis said he will be back in the bay county area later this week. to discuss further vaccination efforts.