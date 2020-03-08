Gov. Desantis directs Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate Level II

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis’ office announced on Saturday that they are directing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate Level II.
Level II is part of the State Emergency Operations Center activation levels. It is an agency activation that may not require activation of every section, branch or Emergency Support Functions. All primary, or lead, Emergency Support Functions are notified.
He is doing so to make sure the state of Florida has all necessary resources engaged while responding to COVID-19.
On March 1st, DeSantis issued an executive order which directed the surgeon general to declare a public health emergency to better equip Florida with the resources needed to handle a public health threat.