Gov. Desantis directs Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate Level II

News
Posted: / Updated:
Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami. Florida officials are trying to reassure residents that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remains low, despite revelations that two people have become the first in the state to be confirmed to have the virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis’ office announced on Saturday that they are directing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate Level II.

Level II is part of the State Emergency Operations Center activation levels. It is an agency activation that may not require activation of every section, branch or Emergency Support Functions. All primary, or lead, Emergency Support Functions are notified.

He is doing so to make sure the state of Florida has all necessary resources engaged while responding to COVID-19.

On March 1st, DeSantis issued an executive order which directed the surgeon general to declare a public health emergency to better equip Florida with the resources needed to handle a public health threat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Tyndall Air Force Base officials give update on the "Base of the Future"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall Air Force Base officials give update on the "Base of the Future""

Chipley woman attacked to death by dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chipley woman attacked to death by dogs"

Celebrity Read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrity Read"

Hiland Park Dr. Seuss Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiland Park Dr. Seuss Run"

Djuna Newman Brother Speaks Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Djuna Newman Brother Speaks Out"

Tucker speaks out after learning of sister's murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tucker speaks out after learning of sister's murder"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.