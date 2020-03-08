Gov. Desantis directs Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate Level II

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Florida Department of Health on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami. Florida officials are trying to reassure residents that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remains low, despite revelations that two people have become the first in the state to be confirmed to have the virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis’ office announced on Saturday that they are directing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate Level II.

Level II is part of the State Emergency Operations Center activation levels. It is an agency activation that may not require activation of every section, branch or Emergency Support Functions. All primary, or lead, Emergency Support Functions are notified.

He is doing so to make sure the state of Florida has all necessary resources engaged while responding to COVID-19.

On March 1st, DeSantis issued an executive order which directed the surgeon general to declare a public health emergency to better equip Florida with the resources needed to handle a public health threat.