Gov. DeSantis appoints former GCSC president to Judicial Qualifications Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Lawrence “Larry” Tyree and Susan D. Stafford to the Judicial Qualifications Commission. The Judicial Qualifications Commission is charged with investigating allegations of misconduct of justices and judges. The Governor must appoint non-attorneys to the fifteen-member commission.

Lawrence “Larry” Tyree

Tyree, of Orlando, was previously the President of Florida Keys Community College, retiring in 2012. He also served as the President of Gulf Coast State College and Santa Fe College. Tyree has been the public member of the Florida Bar Board of Governors and served as the interim Executive Director of the Florida Bar Foundation. Tyree is appointed for the remainder of a term expiring on December 31, 2022.

Susan D. Stafford

Stafford, of Tallahassee, is currently the Executive Director of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers – Florida Chapter. Previously she served as the Director of Development & Communications for Children’s Home Society, North Central Division. Stafford is appointed for the remainder of a term expiring on December 31, 2022.

