TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced extended holiday time for Florida’s state government employees on Thursday.

In addition to having state offices closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, DeSantis said employees would now also be off for the day before each of those days, adding three additional office closures and time off for Florida’s public servants.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The governor said he and the First Lady, Casey DeSantis, were grateful for the work state employees have put in, and that the offices would close to give them more time with family.

“Closing state offices on November 23rd, December 23rd and December 30th will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season,” DeSantis’ statement continued. “The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”